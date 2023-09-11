Vaccines

Seasonal illnesses are ramping up, so it’s time to decide which vaccinations are right for you.

 METRO

A new COVID variant is circulating. Flu season is about to begin. Respiratory syncytial virus (known as RSV) is becoming a greater cause of hospitalizations.

But this fall, something is different. The nation has new vaccines for COVID, influenza and RSV, the three fall respiratory viruses that hospitalize and kill thousands annually.