Q: I’m 55, and I realize I could live for another 40 years. I don’t want that to be just living longer. I want to have more prime-living years. Any ideas? — Louis R., Portland, Oregon
A: Longevity is increasing by leaps and bounds. Down the line, it won’t be unusual for folks to live to be 110 or older. I think there’s a pretty good chance that, by 2035, the typical 95-year-old will look and function like today’s 50-year-old.
That’s what my new book “The Great Age Reboot” is all about, and it offers a clear path to make it happen for you.
Your future YOU starts with you today. That’s why I created what I call your GAR Plan — or Great Age Reboot Plan. It’s a five-step process that’s flexible so you can grow, change and react to unexpected events, and thrive.
1. Get your health data up-to-date and keep it up-to-date: Doing genetic testing, getting blood tests and having regular check-ups will let you know your strengths and weaknesses.
2. Build your team: Optimal health depends on having a circle of friends and family for whom you care — and who care for you. You also need a solid health care team and good financial advisers.
3. Work toward long-term security by opting for saving over immediate gratification. Your emotional and physical health is hugely impacted by your financial status. Remember, saving is simply “consuming later.”
4. Cultivate resilience: The ability to bounce back from hard times and challenging situations is learnable. Let the past go, share credit for accomplishments, love others as you want to be loved.
5. Reboot your relationship to food so that you love food that loves you back! Go for a plant-based diet free from ultraprocessed foods.
Starting now, you have to take care of your brain and body and save wisely for your future. Then, when the revolution in anti-aging is fully realized, you will be ready to take advantage of it.
Q: I have chronic knee pain and would love to have an operation that would make it go away, but my orthopedist says I need physical therapy, not an operation — at least for now. Frankly, why should I have to go to all that work in physical therapy (three days a week for weeks and weeks) when a couple of hours in the operating room could solve my problem? — Maggie W., Nyack, New York
A: I cannot comment on your situation without more details, but, generally speaking, it’s important to realize that operations such as total-knee replacements, which are performed 800,000 times a year in this country, can lead to blood clots and infections. And, 19% of meniscus repairs have to be revised and failures frequently occur two years after the surgery. Furthermore, three-quarters of a million arthroscopic knee surgeries for arthritis, torn cartilage and knee pain, are done annually in this country, but several studies have found that the procedure does cause complications and is no more effective in the long-term than nonsurgical intervention, including physical therapy.
Any responsible doctor would recommend that you try PT first, for around six weeks — plus other nonsurgical approaches, such as topical and over-the-counter pain relievers and RICE (rest, ice, compression and elevation). If it turns out you need surgery, having done PT will improve your recovery and outcome. According to one study, preoperative PT reduces complications and the need for post-op care by 30%.
Another way to improve your knee pain and function is to lose weight if you have to (whether or not you’re having surgery). Every pound of weight you lose takes four pounds of pressure off your knees. And, one study found that obese people who lost 20 pounds before knee surgery had shorter hospital stays and were less likely to go to residential rehab post-op than their peers who didn’t shed that weight.
So, give PT a try — you may be delighted with the results.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.