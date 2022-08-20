Q: I’m 55, and I realize I could live for another 40 years. I don’t want that to be just living longer. I want to have more prime-living years. Any ideas? — Louis R., Portland, Oregon

A: Longevity is increasing by leaps and bounds. Down the line, it won’t be unusual for folks to live to be 110 or older. I think there’s a pretty good chance that, by 2035, the typical 95-year-old will look and function like today’s 50-year-old.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic.