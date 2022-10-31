Diabetes month

Kathy Raiche-Stevens, director of healthy living at the YMCA of Downtown Manchester, with a diabetes education participant.

 Provided by Granite YMCA

In January 2022, The Granite YMCA became the first community-based YMCA in the nation to be accredited by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) as a Diabetes Educator.

In addition, and for the second consecutive year, The Granite YMCA is recognized as a Medicare Diabetes Prevention Program (MDPP) provider by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).