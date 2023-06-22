Helen Keller once commented: “I could never stay long enough on the shore. The tang of the untainted, fresh and free sea air was like a cool, quieting thought.”

Great news for your seaside adventures this summer: Keller was spot on, according to a new study out of the University of (landlocked) Vienna. Researchers there looked at data on 15,000 folks from 15 countries on the effects of visiting or living by the seashore. They found that folks who visit the coast once a week are 260% more likely to say they have good health than those who never visit the coast. And even folks who go seaside just once or twice a year have health that’s reportedly more than 50% better than folks who are never seaside.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.