Q: My primary care doctor keeps bugging me to come in for a check-up. But I have no complaints. Why should I bother? — Dwayne R., Louisville, Kentucky
A: Primary care is preventive care — protecting you from developing life-damaging conditions or helping you identify and treat them in a timely manner. But somehow, people don’t see that. In 2019, fully 40% of the U.S. population spent nada, zero, nothing, on primary care.
I’m glad you haven’t needed to see the doctor for diagnosis and treatment of an infection, rash or UTI, but handling acute health problems isn’t all that primary care physicians do. When you get an annual checkup from your PCP, you can discover your blood lipid levels (lousy LDL, triglycerides, apolipoprotein B and good HDL), your waist-to-height ratio, and levels of inflammatory markers, and take steps to protect your heart health, cognition and liver from damage. You also can have the level of your thyroid hormones, blood glucose, minerals and vitamins, and blood pressure checked. These tests are your first line of defense against stroke, diabetes, heart disease, obesity, anxiety and depression.
You’re also more likely to have important cancer screenings, such as colonoscopies and mammograms, if you have — and see — your PCP, according to a 2019 study in JAMA Internal Medicine.
No wonder the risk of chronic disease falls by more than 90% if you work with your primary care doctor to achieve healthy levels of blood pressure, glucose, weight and stress, don’t smoke and keep up-to-date with vaccinations.
One other benefit: Your primary care doc also maintains an overview of your medical history, the medications and supplements you take and their interactions, and looks at you — the whole person. When you see specialists (oncologist, cardiologist, orthopedist) they need an in-depth medical history from your PCP to make optimal decisions on your care.
Seeing your primary care doctor is an easy visit with a huge reward. Make an appointment today.
Q: I’m a night owl — if I had my way, I wouldn’t go to bed before 1 or 2 in the morning. It’s just my natural rhythm. Is there any harm in it? — Will T., Gainesville, Florida
A: A study published in Chronobiology International followed 24,000 twins from 1981 to 2018 in order to figure out what causes certain health-damaging behaviors and diseases. The researchers found that it isn’t the fact that you go to bed later that harms your health — it’s what you do while you are up in the wee hours of the morning. Turns out most late-nighters engage in life-shortening habits, such as alcohol and drug abuse, poor nutrition, and use of tobacco and vaping. They also end up eating later in the day and have more visceral belly fat. These findings mesh with a 2022 study in Experimental Physiology that found that folks who usually stay up late were generally more sedentary, are less fit, and burned less fat than early birds. They were also found to be at greater risk for insulin resistance, diabetes and heart disease.
Will, you didn’t say how you spend your late-night hours — or when you get up in the morning. If you’re not engaging in self-destructive habits and you’re getting seven to eight hours of quality sleep, that could avoid the late-night risks. But, if you are getting too little sleep, that’s a problem. A study in Neurology finds that when you have difficulty falling or staying asleep, you wake up too early, and don’t feel refreshed after sleeping you have an increased risk of stroke, especially if you’re 50 or younger and/or have diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression. And another found that going to bed later and not getting seven to nine hours of quality sleep nightly increases the risk for gout. As you can see, the real goal is enough quality sleep and enjoying healthy habits while you’re awake. I hope you are doing that!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.