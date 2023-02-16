Q: What’s all this noise about how dangerous gas stove fumes are — especially for children’s health? Do I really have to switch to an electric stove? — Mary T., Chicago
A: Gas stoves are common in some urban areas — 73% of households use them in New York City; 80% in L.A. Overall, they are in 35% of U.S. households, mine included.
Recently, several studies highlighted the health hazards associated with the off-gassing that happens not only when the stoves are being used but even when they are turned off. It appears that the stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, benzene, formaldehyde, methane and fine particulate matter — all potentially harmful to your health. And in multifamily homes and apartments that use gas stoves, nitrogen dioxide levels are significantly higher than in single-family homes.
What are the risks? Well, according to a meta-study published in The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that looked at available data, around 13% of childhood asthma cases can be linked to the use of gas stoves — but it’s 21% in your home state of Illinois. Adults’ lung health can be affected, too.
The level of various pollutants from the gas stove depends on the stove, the size of your kitchen, available ventilation and your neighbors.
So what can you do to mitigate the risks to your kids and you? First, you can make sure there is good ventilation in the kitchen — from an open window and/or stove-top fan or exhaust fan/vent (although that alone doesn’t do the trick).
Air filters that use both HEPA and carbon filters are effective when near the stove — and if that’s too expensive, the University of Michigan Health has a video on how to make your own: “Build a do-it-yourself air purifier for about $25.”
What am I doing at my house? Improving ventilation more consistently, spending more time in a far-away room when on the computer and, yes, using an air purifier in the kitchen if further studies confirm it’s effective.
.
Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”
Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
Q: I’m trying to change my diet, and while I know what I should give up — and am sorry to see go — I need a shopping list of foods that are particularly healthy. — Darlene H., Memphis
A: Here are my top three for your list: salmon, nuts and cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, as well as arugula, kale and watercress.
Salmon delivers a mega-dose of inflammation-fighting, heart-loving omega-3 fatty acids and cruciferous veggies are loaded with fiber, vitamins C and folate, potassium, selenium and various phytochemicals that may help fight cancer and protect DNA from damage.
Nuts are also packed with disease-fighting nutrition. One meta study found that around 3/4 of an ounce of mixed nuts daily cut people’s risk of coronary heart disease by almost 30%, cancer by 15% and premature death by 22%.
In that overview, nuts’ benefits were similar whether folks were eating tree nuts like walnuts and almonds or peanuts. I favor walnuts and almonds. Walnuts deliver a good dose of alpha-linolenic and linoleic acids that help protect cardiovascular health. Almonds contain important minerals such as magnesium, calcium and phosphorous along with vitamin E and healthy fats.
But there are many other super-sources of nutritional warriors.
— Anchovies and sardines are great fish choices.
— Blueberries and blackberries deliver vitamins C, A and K and the inflammation-fighting flavonoid anthocyanins that improves gut health and helps regulate blood sugar.
— Whole grains are also essential for gut health. Try some exotic ones such as teff, farro, barley and millet, in addition to whole wheat and brown rice.
— Salad greens, collards, kale and spinach contribute vitamins A, C, E and K and a lot of carotenoids that protect cells and play roles in blocking early stages of cancer. They also contain high levels of fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium and calcium.
For recipes containing these delicious foods check out my “What to Eat When Cookbook.”