 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'The kids are not OK’: How to support adolescents' mental health

  • Updated
Gracelyn Hewey

Winnacunnet Junior Gracelynn Hewey says pandemic-imposed isolation was a mental-health setback for her and many teens.

 DEB CRAM/SEACOAST MEDIA GROUP

As a parent, John Broderick failed to recognize his son’s mental illness, with devastating consequences for his family.

For six years, Broderick, a former chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has traveled to middle schools and high schools sharing his story, urging listeners not to make the mistakes he made, to recognize the signs of mental illness and to encourage young people to seek treatment.

Jeffrey Levin

Psychotherapist Jeffrey Levin works with Division I college athletes including Jacques Baldwin and Ang Friel, both soccer players at Northeastern University. He warns that “outcome fever” can be paralyzing for young people.
Talley Westerberg

If parents have a mental-health concern for their child, Talley Westerberg, Winnacunnet High School’s social worker, said pediatricians are a good place to start because, “it’s important to rule out any medical concerns ... pediatricians have that longer term perspective on a child’s health and can be a really validating sounding board for the changes that parents are seeing.”
Gracelynn

Winnacunnet Junior Gracelynn Hewey talks about mental health challenges facing her as well as students in general in 2022.
Joshua Christopher

Joshua-Christopher poses with Susan Stearns of NAMI-NH and Gov. Chris Sununu following a suicide prevention press conference on Sept. 8.
Mobile access team

Seacoast Mental Health now has mobile access teams that go into the field — for example, to schools or a home where a crisis is happening — and start to help the client right away. From left are members of the teams, Sandra Somerville, Carin Romero and Kelly Carpenter.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred