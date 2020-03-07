Late last week the state Department of Health and Human Services announced the following updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19):
• To date, 25 people have been tested for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. Two cases are presumed positive, 20 were negative, and three others are pending.
• Health care workers from the Metropolitan Medical Response System were deployed to Lebanon last Thursday to collect specimens from people potentially exposed to the virus. MMRS is a volunteer corps affiliated with the state health department that provides medical support during public health events. Tests are pending on specimens collected from three people.
• After receiving additional testing supplies from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, the state’s public health laboratories are able to increase testing capacity, DHHS announced.
• On Monday, Quest Diagnostics will begin making testing available to patients through their health care providers.
• DHHS advised that household members, including children, of individuals who are quarantined are not required to be quarantined as well. They can leave home and go to school or work as long as they don't exhibit symptoms. However, if the quarantined person actually develops an illness, household members are required to stay home in quarantine.