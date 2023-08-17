I’ve been talking about the super powers you each have to live healthier longer since I started RealAge decades ago, and I’ve updated that with the new LongevityPlaybook.com website and free newsletter. But it’s still exciting when a large, well-conducted study reconfirms how much difference your lifestyle choices can make in the length and quality of your life.
As reported at Nutrition 2023, data from 2011 to 2019 on more than 700,000 U.S. veterans ages 40 to 99 found that you can live 24 years longer if you adopt eight everyday habits (that’s almost exactly what my RealAge and ActualAge programs found). They are: being physically active, being free from opioid addiction, not smoking, managing stress, eating healthfully, not regularly binge drinking, having good sleep hygiene, and having positive social relationships.
Lack of physical activity, opioid use and smoking caused a 30% to 45% greater risk of death during the study period. Stress, binge drinking, poor diet, and poor sleep hygiene were each associated with around a 20% increased risk of death, and a lack of positive social relationships with a 5% increase.
For an easy-to-follow plan that will help you get regular physical activity, manage stress, eat healthfully, and sleep well, tune into LongevityPlaybook.com. For help with abuse of opioids and alcohol, check out SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP and send your zip code via text message to 435748 to find help near you.
Twenty-four more years to play with your grandkids, laugh with your friends, and help your community is a reward worth fighting for.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.