Q: I went on a keto diet for a month and lost about 10 pounds. Now I wonder if I should just stick with some version of it. Is it healthier than other ways of eating? — Freddie B., Largo, Florida
A: It’s estimated that 12.9 million Americans follow the keto diet every year — that’s a carbohydrate-restricted diet that allows 70% fat, 20% protein and only 10% carbs. Folks vary that, adding more protein or even more carbs a couple days a week, but whatever the formula — usually adopted for weight loss — a new study shows that it’s risky to go to such extremes for a sustained stretch of time.
Researchers looked at the diet and health of more than 19,000 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 1999 to 2018. According to their study published in Current Developments in Nutrition, folks who restricted their carbohydrate intake to less than 45% of their total calories were 15% more likely to have diabetes, suffer a stroke or develop heart disease than folks who ate a balanced diet of carbs, fat and protein. And the more saturated and polyunsaturated fat in the diet, the greater the risk of those cardiometabolic conditions. (More monounsaturated fat, such as olive oil, and the fats in salmon, avocados, and walnuts don’t increase risks.)
However, not just any carbs, fat, or protein will do if you want to maintain a healthy weight and protect your health. You want carbs to come from high-fiber, nutrient-packed, unprocessed grains, fruits and veggies, the fat to be from extra virgin olive oil, and the protein from fish like ocean trout and salmon, and from skinless chicken. To lose weight (a pound a week is optimal) or maintain a healthy weight, follow that nutritional plan and make sure not to overeat or to have food after around 7 p.m. Good sleep habits, regular physical activity and managing stress will also help you achieve those goals.
Q: My husband claims he doesn’t need much sleep — he usually gets about five hours a night — but I think it makes him anxious and grumpy. What are the health risks? — Gena R., Omaha, Kansas
A: There are naturally “short sleepers,” who get by on less than six-and-a-half hours a night, according to a study that found that they have a rare gene that promotes efficient, high-quality rest. These folks aren’t anxious and grumpy, because they’re not sleep deprived. But most folks who sleep less than seven to eight high-quality hours end up with emotional and physical disturbances that are linked to increased risk for cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and weight gain/obesity.
One new insight into the repercussions of sleep deprivation is a study in the European Heart Journal Open that looked at data on 650,000 participants. It showed that folks getting less than five hours of shut eye a night were 74% more likely to develop peripheral artery disease than folks getting seven to eight hours of rest. PAD is a condition in which arteries in the legs are obstructed and the risk of stroke and heart attack increases.
Another interesting repercussion of sleep deprivation: a blunted response to vaccination. A study in Current Biology found that people who sleep less than six hours a night end up generating significantly fewer antibodies in response to a vaccine than people who sleep seven-plus hours. In fact, their ability to mount a resistance to a disease is the same as the “good sleepers” antibody response two months after being vaccinated. This was seen mostly in folks ages 18 to 60 and in men.
Lack of sleep also interferes with the brain’s “garbage removal,” also known as the glymphatic system, which shuttles toxins out of the brain, helping prevent the changes that are associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
These potential problems are serious and should alert your husband to the importance of talking with his doctor about finding a solution to his sleep disturbances.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.