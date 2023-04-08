Q: I went on a keto diet for a month and lost about 10 pounds. Now I wonder if I should just stick with some version of it. Is it healthier than other ways of eating? — Freddie B., Largo, Florida

A: It’s estimated that 12.9 million Americans follow the keto diet every year — that’s a carbohydrate-restricted diet that allows 70% fat, 20% protein and only 10% carbs. Folks vary that, adding more protein or even more carbs a couple days a week, but whatever the formula — usually adopted for weight loss — a new study shows that it’s risky to go to such extremes for a sustained stretch of time.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.