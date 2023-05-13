Q: I retired recently, and it seems like I have a harder time concentrating and have more days when I just don’t feel very good. I never expected this! Any suggestions? — David R., Rochester, New York
A: I’m glad you wrote to ask about this because I’m very focused on the health benefits (emotionally and physically) of having a reason to get up in the morning: a sense of purpose.
Just recently, a study published in Alzheimer’s Research & Therapy revealed that having a stronger sense of purpose makes it easier to cope with stress, recover from physical injuries and illnesses, and manage emerging symptoms and health challenges. The researchers were also able to see that a sense of purpose increased connectivity in brain areas associated with improved cognition.
Then there’s a 2015 study that found that folks who say their lives have “a sense of meaning and direction, and a feeling that life is worth living” were 19% less likely to have a heart attack or stroke, in part because that attitude actually turns on health-promoting genes that tamp down inflammation. And another study found that post-retirement, people with a strong sense of purpose were 44% less likely to have trouble managing money and had more physical endurance.
So how do you cultivate a sense of purpose?
1. Write down a list of issues, causes, and local concerns that interest you. Make inquiries, search online, talk to neighbors to find out what organizations and clubs are focused on those issues. Join one.
2. Write a list of people you care about and are concerned for. Reach out to them regularly, participate in their lives; help them with their needs.
3. Think about hobbies (painting, gardening, working out) that you enjoy or would like to try. Having a passion for anything is enriching and empowering.
If you take these simple steps, I predict you’ll begin to feel better and have more energy — today and in years to come.
Q: I’m trying to break several bad habits — staying up too late at night, eating sweets after dinner and spending too much time on social media. But I’m getting impatient with how hard it is to do and how long it takes. I heard that you can replace a bad habit with a new one in 21 days, but that’s not happening for me! Help. — Katie W., Freeport, New York
A: It’s a myth that it takes 21 days to break or replace a habit — it all depends on the habit and the person. One study that looked at habit change in the real world found that it can take 18 to 254 days depending on the circumstances. And a recent study found that it can take six months to get into the habit of going to the gym regularly. As for trying to change multiple habits at the same time? A study found that trying to do two or more habit changes at once works if they’re related — say, in your case staying up late and eating sweets, or for someone else smoking and drinking alcohol. But doubling up on trying to break unrelated habits — that’s tough.
Other challenges are the length of time you have had the habit — years versus months makes a big difference in the ease of breaking it — as well as your motivation for doing so. One tip: Don’t just say, “I want to go to bed earlier because I need more sleep.” Be specific about the harm from lack of sleep and benefits from getting enough: “I don’t want to risk depression, heart disease or cognition problems at work, and I want to have a healthier immune system, better looking skin, and a happier outlook.” Other useful helpers: meditating and cognitive behavioral therapy. The best booster? Team up with a buddy who’s trying to make the same change. That’s why a buddy match is going to be a new feature at LongevityPlaybook.com. Good luck!
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.
©2023 Michael Roizen, M.D.
Distributed by King Features Syndicate, Inc.