Q: I retired recently, and it seems like I have a harder time concentrating and have more days when I just don’t feel very good. I never expected this! Any suggestions? — David R., Rochester, New York

A: I’m glad you wrote to ask about this because I’m very focused on the health benefits (emotionally and physically) of having a reason to get up in the morning: a sense of purpose.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”