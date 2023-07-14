In 2015, Jennifer Lopez shared her food diary with People magazine. A typical day looked like this: breakfast: a smoothie with a nutritional powder and berries, yogurt, lemon juice, and 1/4 tablespoon of honey. Lunch: kale salad with queso, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Snack: an apple. Dinner: skinless grilled chicken breast with 1/2 cup sauteed Brussels sprouts and 1/2 cup baked yam. Dessert! A chocolate chip cookie. Total calories: 1,392.
“I don’t deprive myself,” she declared. One of her tricks? “I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me.”
Keeping track of what you eat and drink day-to-day is a powerful boost to any effort to shed excess pounds or maintain a healthy weight. And you don’t have to be perfect!
According to a new study done in conjunction with researchers from the universities of Connecticut, Florida and Pennsylvania and Weight Watchers, if you track around 30% of your days over six months, you will lose about 3% of your body weight. Keep a written record of 40% of your meals and you’ll lose around 5%. And if you log 70% of your daily food intake, you’re on track to lose 10% of your body weight. That’s a clear demonstration of how logging your food intake reinforces your commitment to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.
For more simple techniques, including posse-building, physical activity, and stress management, that can strengthen your commitment to making life-changing upgrades to your daily living, check out LongevityPlaybook.com’s free newsletter and the app.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.