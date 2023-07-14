In 2015, Jennifer Lopez shared her food diary with People magazine. A typical day looked like this: breakfast: a smoothie with a nutritional powder and berries, yogurt, lemon juice, and 1/4 tablespoon of honey. Lunch: kale salad with queso, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice and 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Snack: an apple. Dinner: skinless grilled chicken breast with 1/2 cup sauteed Brussels sprouts and 1/2 cup baked yam. Dessert! A chocolate chip cookie. Total calories: 1,392.

“I don’t deprive myself,” she declared. One of her tricks? “I always have healthy snacks like fruit and vegetables with me.”

