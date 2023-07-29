Q: I had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia as a child — I’m 34 now — and I have been hearing a lot about the possible long-term heart problems that the original treatment may have caused. What should I be doing to reduce the risk? — Joey T., Deland, Florida
A: The field of cardio-oncology is relatively new, but its focus on preventing and managing the cardiac problems that childhood cancer survivors face as a result of their treatment is transforming their lives. That is so important because compared to the general population, these adults are 15 times more likely to develop congestive heart failure.
Ongoing monitoring of your cardiovascular health and early intervention if problems arise is essential. But you can also help yourself enormously by making sure you eat a heart-healthy diet. (That’s just as true for anyone who is looking to stay free of chronic conditions or those with a chronic disease, such as multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, diabetes or migraine, that increases cardiovascular disease [CVD] risk.)
A study in BMC Medicine looked at former childhood cancer patients and concluded that the more adult survivors stuck with a healthy diet, the more protection against heart woes they had. Three diets provided protection.
For women, the most protection came from the DASH diet; each 10-score increase in adherence was associated with a 15% lower risk of CVD. And sticking with the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (leading to the highest Healthy Eating Index-2015) resulted in a 12% reduction of women’s risk. The Alternate Mediterranean Diet plan (boosted consumption of plant foods, monounsaturated fat, fish, and reduced consumption of animal products and saturated fat) was associated with an 8% lower risk. Men showed less correlation between diet and CVD prevention, but there’s no doubt it benefits everyone.
Once more, the power of your dietary choices to help you live younger longer is crystal clear.
Q: I come from three generations of people with obesity, and I’m headed that way (age 22). Is there anything I can do to avoid all the health problems that come from being severely overweight? — Jessica D., Denver
A: My team of experts and I are committed to showing folks like you how much power you have over your genes — they are not your destiny. Every lifestyle choice you make influences which genes are turned on and which remain quiet. In addition, your choices can overpower the influence of genes like the so-called “fat mass and obesity-associated” that conveys a 20% to 30% higher risk of obesity.
Studies show that the way genes can influence a predisposition to obesity is through their impact on everything from hunger and satiation to emotional eating and food choices. They have even found that the ingredients and nutrition in fried foods interacts with genes that predispose a person to obesity — fueling the problem with more than calories and unhealthy fats.
Preventing and reversing obesity depends on having a good support system, like the one on LongevityPlaybook.com that helps reinforce healthy nutrition, stress management, physical activity and sleep quality.
While it takes attention to all aspects of your lifestyle, dietary choices are center stage. A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology identifies two techniques that provide protection from the excessive hunger and uncontrolled eating associated with a higher genetic risk for obesity.
Looking at data on almost 3,800 folks ages 22 to 92, the researchers discovered that you can retrain your urge to overeat and eat unhealthy foods. How? By keeping track of what you eat (a food diary) and making all portions smaller — what they call flexible restraint — combined with calorie counting or rigid restraint. That duo reinforces your commitment to your goal and keeps you on track.
