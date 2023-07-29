Q: I had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia as a child — I’m 34 now — and I have been hearing a lot about the possible long-term heart problems that the original treatment may have caused. What should I be doing to reduce the risk? — Joey T., Deland, Florida

A: The field of cardio-oncology is relatively new, but its focus on preventing and managing the cardiac problems that childhood cancer survivors face as a result of their treatment is transforming their lives. That is so important because compared to the general population, these adults are 15 times more likely to develop congestive heart failure.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. Check out his latest, “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow,” and find out more at www.longevityplaybook.com. Email your health and wellness questions to Dr. Mike at questions@longevityplaybook.com.