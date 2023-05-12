There have been lots of celebs who promote highly aggressive stretching routines: There was Madonna’s photo of her leg tucked behind her head; Jennifer Garner’s Instagram posts with her Pilates instructor; even Ruth Bader Ginsberg advocating full body routines.

But we’re talking about passive stretches today.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”