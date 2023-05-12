There have been lots of celebs who promote highly aggressive stretching routines: There was Madonna’s photo of her leg tucked behind her head; Jennifer Garner’s Instagram posts with her Pilates instructor; even Ruth Bader Ginsberg advocating full body routines.
But we’re talking about passive stretches today.
That’s the kind of stretching you do with assistance from another person, a door frame, a towel, or stretchy band (you get the idea) while you hold the stretch position quietly for a minute or more. Not only does that provide effective relief from tight muscles, tendons and ligaments, it helps preserve blood vessel functioning when done before you vigorously exercise.
A study presented at the American Physiological Society’s annual meeting had participants put their foot in a splint to stretch their calf for five minutes, then rest for five minutes — and repeat that four times — before or after they went for a run. The result was that the passive stretching before running helped their bodies (after exercising) restore tissue oxygenation to pre-exercise levels and their blood vessels open up, improving blood flow.
The post-exercise group who hadn’t done passive stretching had a significant reduction in their body’s ability to replenish muscles and other tissue with oxygen.
And a quick note: While we don’t have irrefutable data that stretching keeps you able to exercise in the long term, I believe it does.
Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.”