While humans are living longer — a child born in 2021 on average could expect to live to 71 — we haven’t figured out how to beat one of the worst scourges of aging: Alzheimer’s disease. Afflicting an estimated 36 million people worldwide, it’s the most common form of dementia, a loss of cognitive functioning severe enough to interfere with daily life. Researchers have yet to find a drug that reverses its progressive destruction of memory, thinking skills, and, if sufferers live long enough, the ability to swallow and breathe. Two new treatments have emerged that slow the rate at which patients decline. They do that modestly and come with downsides. Still, their success has provided a rare burst of hope for the field of Alzheimer’s research.

1. What causes Alzheimer’s?