Osteoporosis — a disease that thins and weakens bones, making them more likely to break — afflicts about 10 million people in the United States age 50 and older, and four times more women than men, according to the Osteoporosis Workgroup, a panel of experts in the Department of Health and Human Services that focuses on improving screenings and treatment to reduce the prevalence of the ailment.

Osteoporosis is considered a “silent” disease because people usually have no symptoms — people don’t feel their bones getting weaker and do not realize they have the disease until they break a bone in an unexpected way, such as a minor fall, lifting something or simply coughing.