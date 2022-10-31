LIFE-HEALTH-ADDREALL-SHORTAGE-DMT

The Food and Drug Administration has confirmed a national shortage of Adderall.

 Mariakonosky/Dreamstime/TNS

A national shortage of Adderall has people with attention deficit/hyper activity disorder scrambling to find a pharmacy that can refill their prescription.

The Food and Drug Administration confirmed the shortage, which specifically affects the immediate-release formulation, earlier this month. Teva, a major manufacturer of generic drugs, including a generic version of Adderall, is “experiencing ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays,” the FDA said.