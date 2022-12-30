Ketamine prescriptions

Scott Smith, a doctor based in South Carolina, said he only treats patients for a legitimate medical purpose, usually for depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder.  

 Gavin McIntyre/Washington Post

In the past two years, Scott Smith has become licensed to practice medicine in almost every U.S. state for a singular purpose: treating depressed patients online and prescribing them ketamine.

The sedative, which is sometimes abused as a street drug, has shown promise in treating depression and anxiety. But instead of dispensing it in a clinic or under the strict protocols endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration, the South Carolina physician orders generic lozenges online for patients to take at home. He says this practice, though controversial, has benefited more than half of his 3,000 patients. "People are beating a path to my door," he said in an interview.