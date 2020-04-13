PORTSMOUTH — Caring for a person with dementia during the COVID-19 pandemic can present some difficult challenges.
Phoebe James, director of Wentworth Senior Living’s All Points Program, says the main thing is to maintain a routine as much as possible.
“If it is someone who takes time in the morning, give them that time,” said James.
James said another key thing is to make sure loved ones with dementia feel as if they have purpose through daily tasks.
“No matter where they are in their stage, they can still be helpful to all of us,” James said.
James said that if a person was once a chef, maybe they can assist with the grocery list. If they once had a beautiful garden, maybe they can help plant spring flowers.
James works at the senior living community, which can accommodate 70 residents, with Olivia Korpi, assistant vice president of marketing and admissions at the nonprofit facility on Pleasant Street.
“We want to be offering these tips and that understanding for people who are in crisis in their own four walls in their homes right now. We’re always trying to balance that, doing for those who are here, as well as doing for those in the community,” Korpi said.
Wentworth Senior Living is no longer allowing visitors because of the coronavirus crisis, but family members can connect with loved ones through online meetings.
James and Korpi said that home caregivers need to make sure their loved ones can adhere to social-distancing guidelines if they are taken out for walks in the community. A car ride might be a better option, they said.
James suggested that people check out some of the virtual tours of museums and historical places being offered for free. Many zoos and aquariums are doing live feeds as well, she said.
When it comes to talking about COVID-19, James and Korpi said caregivers should answer any questions in a positive and firm manner. If a loved one is anxious, it might be a good idea to switch the topic to something that is of more interest to them.
Taking a break to look at photo albums, listen to music or have a house dance party might be a good idea as well.
Korpi said people with memory impairment tend to mimic the emotions being displayed around them so that is why it is so important to “keep calm and carry on.”
The Alzheimer’s Association in Chicago, Ill., recommends following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. One of the CDC’s tips is to place written notes by sinks so those with dementia remember to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds.
If those with dementia receive services from a paid health care professional, the Alzheimer’s Association recommends that health care professional have their temperature checked before entering the home.
Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees F should not be allowed inside, nor should anyone exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.