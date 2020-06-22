New Hampshire is among states preparing to begin allowing in-person visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities since strict protocols were put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially difficult for families whose loved ones with dementia live in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities,” said Nicole McGurin, Director of Family Services for the Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.
“While we know that they are looking forward to seeing their loved ones in person for the first time in months, these visits may be stressful for many families who are unsure how much their loved one has changed during this time or how their loved ones will react to the requirements of the visit.”
Cognitive and behavioral changes may have occurred during the time of separation, including the possibility that the person with dementia may not remember family members or have less capacity to have a conversation, McGurin said in a news release.
The person with dementia may not understand the restrictions in place for the visit and be upset about not being able to have physical contact with visitors and not being able to see the faces of visitors, she added.
The Alzheimer’s Association Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter is offering the following tips for making nursing home visits successful:
• Talk with facility staff before the visit about changes in your loved one during the quarantine to prepare yourself.
• Be flexible about your expectations for the visit (You may need to cut it short if it is too distressing for you or your loved one).
• Introduce yourself as your loved one approaches. Even if your loved one remembers you, it can be difficult to recognize someone with a face covering.
• Be aware of your body language and make good eye contact to connect positively with your loved one.
• If verbal communication is difficult, bring an activity that you can share such as a song to sing, photos to look at, or a pet.
The Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900) can help families plan to make these visits as meaningful as possible and offer support.
For a full list of COVID-19 resources available for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia, visit alzhereforyou.org.