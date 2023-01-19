These days, around 57 million Americans work in the “gig economy.” In addition, almost 5 million work for tips and as drivers, and nearly 15 million are paid mostly through commissions or bonuses.

While there have always been folks whose pay depended on the projects they could hustle or the hours they worked, the pandemic caused the gig economy to boom. And lots of folks, from contract workers and freelancers to food deliverers and landscapers, found that they liked the flexibility and autonomy that “gigging” provides.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.