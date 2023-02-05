When New York City's overdose prevention center detects an unusually potent bag of illegal fentanyl, it quickly sends out a "bad batch alert" on the "canary network" to warn other drug users of the urgent danger.

Staffers walk drug user encampments in East Harlem, Washington Heights and the South Bronx to spread the news. Word goes out on social media. The city's health department is notified, along with other organizations.

OnPoint NYC technician Yarelix Estrada tests illicit street drugs. If the sample, marked with a dealer's stamp, contains fentanyl or dangerous adulterants, OnPoint NYC notifies the user and sends out a “bad batch” alert via social media and to staffers on the streets.  
Drug users come to OnPoint NYC's site in Harlem to have their drugs tested because fentanyl has infiltrated so much of the drug supply. Some also use the drugs there under supervision. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Jeenah Moon
OnPoint NYC technician Yarelix Estrada uses an infrared spectrometer to test street drugs for potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl and other substances. 
Overdose Prevention Center Manager Rayce Samuelson assists Will Martin inside OnPoint NYC's facility in Harlem on Jan. 23.  