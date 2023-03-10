Enough quality sleep helps the brain clear out its trash, triggers hormonal shifts that restore energy and revive weary muscles and organ systems. It even bolsters your cardiovascular and immune systems and helps regulate metabolism, including glucose levels.

Unfortunately, we’re a nation of sleep-challenged people, contending with insomnia, short sleep duration and sleep apnea.

