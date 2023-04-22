When springtime temperatures spike and your usual outdoor ride, run and walk suddenly feels sizzling and punishing, it may be time to take - a hot bath.

Acclimating to hot weather is a good idea for anyone who wants to reduce risk of heat illness and feel more comfortable exercising outside or just moving around. But getting our bodies used to the heat can be time consuming and uncomfortable, often requiring weeks of slowly ramping up the time we spend working out outside, in nature's blast furnace.