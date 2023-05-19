Pro golfer Rickie Fowler, retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe are just three of the professional athletes who advocate the use of topical CBD to ease their aches and pains.

CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound found in marijuana and hemp plants — but it doesn’t have any psychoactive properties.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.