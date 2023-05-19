Pro golfer Rickie Fowler, retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe are just three of the professional athletes who advocate the use of topical CBD to ease their aches and pains.
CBD (cannabidiol) is a compound found in marijuana and hemp plants — but it doesn’t have any psychoactive properties.
And while some people take it orally (I’d avoid that until it becomes better regulated), and the Food and Drug Administration has only approved its use for treating a rare form of epilepsy, it is widely available as a topical cream, because of its anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving effect.
Whether it is legal in your state depends on local laws — and experts advise only buying products made and sold in states where it’s legal, since the products’ purity may be more reliable.
As a specialist knowledgeable about pain management, I also suggest you discuss a few alternative topical pain relievers with your practitioner.
They include capsaicin, from hot peppers; salicylates, with aspirin’s active ingredient; menthol and camphor rubs that temporarily interrupt your awareness of pain; and topical numbing agents like lidocaine. There are also prescription pain relief creams that contain the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug diclofenac — a good alternative for anyone who cannot take an oral NSAID such as ibuprofen or naproxen.
I also like the oral supplement avocado-soybean unsaponifiables complete.
In addition, there are lifestyle changes such as losing excess weight, meditating, and building muscle strength with moderate to intense physical activity and strength training that are effective ways to ease aches and pains.
