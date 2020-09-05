LACONIA – In six months, Mariah Vetrone has gone from being on the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted List in New Hampshire to sitting on a porch having a conversation with a U.S. congressman.
Vetrone, one of six women living at Compass House, said last week that without the treatment and support she has gotten from the woman’s residential transition treatment program in Laconia, she would likely be dead.
“Probation and recovery are not so awful if you’re doing the right thing,” said Vetrone, who is from Goffstown. “I don’t want to be the person I was, and now I am so excited for the future.”
Vetrone is among those who have benefited from the efforts of three major forces in Belknap County — housing, drug rehabilitation and the Belknap County Drug and Mental Health Court — which banded together in 2018 to secure a $2.5 million grant from the federal Shelter and Transitional Housing Grant Program.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas was in Laconia on Thursday to hear from those who participate in the substance abuse and affordable housing community.
The federal program provides grants to improve or create permanent supportive housing, transitional housing and emergency shelters for the chronically homeless. Local governments and nonprofits are eligible for the money.
In Belknap County, grant money was used to renovate the Compass House, a large Victorian-era home in the Lakeport section of town, which now serves as transitional housing for up to eight women.The building had been the offices of the Lakes Region Community Developers that is one of the three partner agencies.
The stress of affordable housing for people in recovery can be extraordinary, especially for those like Vetrone who went from incarceration to a residential treatment facility and then to Compass House, said Jacqui Abikoff, executive director of the Horizons Counseling Center of Gilford.
She said Compass House and similar agencies and efforts need money from the federal government to sustain their programming.
“We had seven women (when it opened) in February, three had just gotten jobs in food service and within two weeks they were all laid off,” Abikoff said. “There is no way we could sustain this program without the contingency fund (from the grant).”
Carmen Lorentz, executive director of the Lakes Region Community Developers, told Pappas there isn’t enough money for transitional housing during sobriety, especially in the first year.
For Vetrone, who is only a few months into her treatment program, programs like the Compass House, Recovery Court and Horizons Counseling are critical.
“I’m alive and I have a chance to have another life again,” she said.
In July, Vetrone pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of a controlled drug, fentanyl, with intent to distribute. Sentenced to 1½ to three years in the New Hampshire State Prison, she had her sentence suspended after agreeing to participate in a recovery program.
“We do want to look for ways to come up with some residential housing,” Pappas said. “Just like the virus, the need for recovery services is not going away. This is a great model, and we should encourage and expand” similar efforts.