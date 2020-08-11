People who struggle with substance abuse issues are traveling up to an hour to attend in-person 12-step meetings at the Triangle Club in Dover.
The facility typically hosts up to 55 meetings a week. It closed in March due to COVID-19, much to the dismay of many longtime meeting attendees.
On Tuesday, leaders there talked about their decision to reopen starting on June 8 after two people in long-term recovery lost their battles with substance misuse. There are now 10 meetings a week with plans to continue expanding safely.
“A lot of folks are really respectful of this space and they want to be here,” said Executive Director Michelle Murch. “Zoom is not the same when you’re in peer-to-peer recovery.”
Murch retired from her position as a member of the Dover Police Department’s mounted patrol unit this spring and took over the role at the Triangle Club, a place she has often recommended to people while working the downtown beat as a police officer.
"I've seen all aspects of substance abuse disorders and for many people the Triangle Club is the missing piece," Murch said. "It really works."
Murch said the pandemic has affected not just those who are in recovery. She has seen an uptick in the number of calls from people who realized during stay-at-home orders that they need help with drug and alcohol abuse.
Murch and members of the club’s board met with U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, in an upstairs meeting room. In response to the recent rise in drug overdoses in New Hampshire, Shaheen wants to prioritize additional funding for substance abuse disorder services in the next COVID-19 federal relief package.
Shaheen asked questions and heard from an employee of the Triangle Club who is in long-term recovery.
The meeting took place on the same day that Dover Police Chief William Breault announced that the city has already surpassed the number of drug overdoses it recorded in 2019.
Dover had nine suspected drug-related deaths in 2019. In addition to 11 fatal overdoses in Dover this year, the police department has responded to 13 non-fatal drug overdoses.
The latest deadly overdoses, on Aug. 5 and 7, claimed the lives of two men, 47 and 35 years old.
Across the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an increase in overdose calls. Health experts blame ongoing social isolation and a lack of employment.
In 2019, New Hampshire had 411 drug deaths, which was part of a downward trend. Some 490 people died from drugs in 2017, when the state hit its peak in fatal overdoses.