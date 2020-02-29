WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter he will hold a White House press conference on the coronavirus at 1:30 pm EST (18:30 GMT) on Saturday.
Trump to hold press conference on coronavirus at 1:30 p.m.
-
- Updated
Saturday, February 29, 2020
Thursday, February 27, 2020
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is considering invoking special powers to rapidly expand domestic production of protective masks and clothing to help combat the coronavirus in the United States, two officials told Reuters.