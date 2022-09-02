A 2014 study looked at tests of 413 Alzheimer’s disease drugs and found that over 99% showed no benefit. In 2017, Eli Lily’s Alzheimer’s medication failed to mop up plaque as it was expected to do, and Accera’s drug, which was supposed to improve how the brain processes sugar — and fight off Alzheimer’s, proved ineffective.

Just recently, a Food and Drug Administration-approved med, Aduhelm, has proved so unhelpful that, generally, insurance companies and Medicare won’t pay for it unless it’s part of a drug study. The search for a medication that stops or reverses Alzheimer’s has gotten almost nowhere.

Health pioneer Michael Roizen, M.D., is chief wellness officer emeritus at the Cleveland Clinic and author of four No. 1 New York Times bestsellers. His next book is “The Great Age Reboot: Cracking the Longevity Code for a Younger Tomorrow.” Do you have a topic Dr. Mike should cover in a future column? If so, please email questions@GreatAgeReboot.com.