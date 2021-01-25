Dartmouth’s and Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center will open two new specialty clinics, NeuroOncology and Gynecologic Oncology, at their Dartmouth-Hitchcock location at the Catholic Medical Center’s Notre Dame Pavilion in Manchester.
“Expanding our specialty services in southern New Hampshire ensures that patients with complex diagnoses receive the latest evidence-based care,” Steven D. Leach, MD, director of Norris Cotton Cancer Center, said in a news release. “It allows those patients to remain even closer to home while receiving big-city, cutting-edge cancer care that the only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in New Hampshire is renowned for delivering.”
According to hospital officials, oncologists in these specialty clinics will bring to patients focused expertise for a particular cancer diagnosis — even the rarest.
“We’re pleased to offer a comprehensive brain tumor program that offers access to clinical trials for both primary and metastatic brain tumors, and access to specialized neurosurgeons with expertise in brain mapping and minimally invasive techniques such as endoscopy and laser therapy,” neuro-oncologist Amy Chan, MD, said in the news release.
Other specialized services of the clinic include state-of-the-art facilities including MRI image-guided neurosurgery and radiation therapy; laser ablation for minimally invasive treatment of tumors; and a full molecular pathology lab offering antibody chemistry techniques, cellular genetic testing, genomic (DNA) sequencing and molecular profiling.
A comprehensive care team gives access to neuropsychiatry, social work, counselors and other support services for patients and their families, the news release states.
NCCC gynecologic oncologists combine extensive training and expertise in gynecology, surgery and oncology.
“The same specialized gynecologic oncologist who performs a minimally invasive surgery procedure with the latest robotic technology available will also guide that patient through their chemotherapy, and address many other aspects of their cancer journey,” gynecologic oncologist Loyd West, MD, said in a statement.
“Consolidating gynecologic oncology care at the Notre Dame pavilion will bring this expanded expertise to the women of Southern New Hampshire,” Ilana Cass, MD, chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Vice President of the Service Line, said in the news release.
Services include genetic assessment and counseling for women with a family history of cancer; approved targeted therapies; minimally invasive and robotic surgery; access to a national network of clinical trials offering promising new treatments; and options for women concerned about infertility due to cancer treatment.
The NeuroOncology clinic is staffed by Chan and neurosurgical oncologist Linton Evans, MD.
The Gynecologic Oncology Clinic is staffed by West, Evelyn Fleming, MD, and Ivy Wilkinson-Ryan, MD.