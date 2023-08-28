The risk of new disease, disability and death remains elevated in some patients as long as two years after catching COVID-19, according to a large study showing the infection’s prolonged heath impact.

People who were never sick enough to be hospitalized for acute COVID still had a higher risk than uninfected people of developing long COVID-related disorders such as dangerous blood clots, diabetes and lung, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal disease two years later, according to the study published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine.