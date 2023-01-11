U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board the Marine One helicopter, in Washington

First lady Jill Biden walks before boarding the Marine One helicopter to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to undergo Mohs surgery for skin cancer, from the White House in Washington, U.S., January 11, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

 JONATHAN ERNST

BETHESDA, Md. -- First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, traveled to a military hospital on Wednesday for surgery to remove a lesion discovered during a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said.

The small lesion was found above the first lady's right eye recently and she would have an outpatient procedure to remove it, presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a statement last week. "In an abundance of caution, doctors have recommended it be removed," O'Connor said.