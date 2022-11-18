WASHINGTON - The divided U.S. Congress after the November midterm elections undermines pharmaceutical companies who want to weaken a new law that allows the government to negotiate drug prices, Republican strategists, policy experts and pharmaceutical executives say.

Democratic President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats passed in August against pharmaceutical industry and Republicans opposition, allows the government's Medicare health program for people aged 65 and older and people with disabilities to directly negotiate prices for some drugs starting in 2026.