Clinic opens for residents of East Palestine, OH, following train derailment

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. government on Tuesday ordered rail operator Norfolk Southern Corp. to clean up contaminated soil and water at the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and to attend all public meetings with local residents.

The Environmental Protection Agency order requires Norfolk Southern to submit a work plan for EPA approval for the cleanup associated with the Feb. 3 derailment.