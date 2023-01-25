WASHINGTON -- More than 16 million Americans signed up for Obamacare health insurance for 2023, a jump of more than 12% over last year and the highest since the Affordable Care Act was signed 13 years ago, the U.S. government said on Wednesday.

About 12 million people enrolled from the 33 U.S. states that use the online marketplace funded by the federal government and about 4 million people from states that sell the insurance directly to their residents.