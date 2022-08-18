WASHINGTON — The United States said on Thursday it will boost its supply of monkeypox vaccine by making available an extra 1.8 million doses of Bavarian Nordic’s Jynneos shot, as the number of reported cases in the country rose above 13,500.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, gave the figure for reported cases as of Aug. 17, which represent more than a third of the global total of 39,000, at a White House briefing.