KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces clung to their positions in Bakhmut on Sunday, fiercely resisting a Russian push to encircle the city in the eastern Donetsk region and prolonging a fight that has become a symbol of Ukraine’s battlefield defiance.

Ukrainian officials in recent days have described their grip on Bakhmut, a small industrial city, as increasingly tenuous, suggesting they may need to withdraw to prevent their troops from being trapped by Russian fighters advancing on three sides.