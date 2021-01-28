The 300,000-some New Hampshire residents who registered to get vaccine appointments can expect text messages and emails from the Department of Health and Human Services, to make sure everyone who has registered in the system has been given an appointment.
In a statement, Gov. Chris Sununu said some people who are eligible for a vaccine in the 1B vaccination phase — everyone over age 65 or with two health conditions that put them at higher risk of death or severe illness if they catch COVID-19 — may have registered in the system, but do not have appointments for a first vaccine dose yet.
The text messages, which came from phone number 769-93, and emails, sent from covidvaccine@dhhs.nh.gov, contain a link to a website. The link in the messages from that phone number or email address is safe.
The link will lead to an online form where people can explain their difficulties getting an appointment.
If the link does not work or the messages do not appear, anyone who has registered for a vaccine but has not received an appointment can email covidvaccine@dhhs.nh.gov.
The Department of Health and Human Services will follow up by an email with everyone who submits a response through the form or the email address.
If someone without an email address is waiting for an appointment, the state advises calling 211, and choosing the option to schedule a vaccine.