The University of New Hampshire is receiving $1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health for research to help develop targeted drugs for diseases like diabetes and cancer.
Using high-performance computing and biomolecular simulations, one research goal is to find more suitable stages in the signaling cycle of a cell protein.
Harish Vashisth, associate professor of chemical engineering and recipient of NIH’s Outstanding Investigator Award, explained that the outer surface of a cell membrane contains proteins that act as gatekeepers to sense specific conditions outside the cell which, in turn, trigger a cascade of signaling inside the cell.
“The cell is a very complex place. These drugs bind to a very specific protein molecule and that triggers this signaling cycle,” Vashisth said.
Using diabetes as an example, Vashisth said researchers hope to find new synthetic mimics of insulin that work like the natural hormone and can capture the same signaling outcomes.
Vashisth said his team’s second research project will target protein-protein interactions inside the cell that are implicated in many diseases and are important to the senses of touch, smell and sight. This work may lead to new synthetic drugs that could cross inside the membrane rather than bind to an outside receptor.
Vashisth said the Center of Integrated Biomedical and Bioengineering Research at UNH helped to support his goals as he collected data and prepared for the five-year NIH grant.
Vashisth said the grant will help him to hire two new PhD students and two more postdoctoral scientists. His team currently has four PhD students and one postdoctoral scientist.
In addition to collaborating with UNH colleagues in life and biological sciences, Vashisth and his team will be working with researchers in the departments of pharmacy at Michigan State University and the University of Iowa.
Vashisth said research in this field is fast-paced, so if the team needs to move in another direction, the grant allows it to.
“Within this mechanism, if you find a new direction, you can just move into it and start exploring,” Vashisth said.