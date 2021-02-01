Researchers at the University of New Hampshire have discovered a new inhibitor drug combination to treat a rare form of lymphoma.
Waldenström macroglobulinemia (WM) is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in which the cancer cells make large amounts of an abnormal protein. It typically affects people who are over 65.
Between 1,000 to 1,500 people are diagnosed with the ailment each year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society.
UNH researchers took the novel approach of targeting specific cell proteins that control DNA information using drugs that were effective in reducing the growth of cancer cells.
The WM cancer cells were treated with BET inhibitors JQ1 and I-BET-762, which reduced the growth of WM cells in the lab but were not effective in inducing cell death.
Researchers then added three different drugs — venetoclax, panabinostat and ibrutinib — one at a time in combination with the BET inhibitors.
After studying each separate drug combination, they found adding venetoclax or panabinostat to the inhibitors was more effective than adding ibrutinib.
Ibrutinib was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of WM and has shown efficacy in patients.
UNH’s study suggests epigenetic targeting is likely to provide a better therapeutic outcome and WM patients undergoing ibrutinib therapy may benefit from the addition of JQ1.
“The hope is clinicians can take this information and develop clinical trials,” said Sherine Elsawa, associate professor of molecular, cellular and biomedical sciences.
Elsawa said the researchers have reached out to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.
Elsawa said that she lost a loved one to a rare form of cancer, so she committed herself to studying the subject while in school.
“I didn’t think I could make a career out of this disease, but from a patient perspective, I knew it was important to study rare cancers,” Elsawa said.
The UNH team’s current research, which was recently published in the journal “Epigenomics,” was funded by a grant from the International Waldenström Macroglobulinemia Foundation and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an award from the National Institutes of Health Centers of Biomedical Research Excellence and an Institutional Development Award from the National Institute of General Medical Sciences.