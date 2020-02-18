DURHAM -- No one with mumps is living in the sorority house where women were diagnosed with the contagious viral disease, a spokesman for the University of New Hampshire said Tuesday.
On Friday, school and state health officials revealed that four UNH students have mumps and two others probably do.
Kevin Charles, executive director of UNH Health & Wellness, wrote in a letter to the campus community that the students diagnosed with mumps include members of a sorority.
Charles said the state recommends that individuals who have had, or are likely to have, close contact with a student with mumps receive a third dose of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccination.
All incoming students at UNH are required to prove that they have had two MMR vaccinations before they can start classes.
According to a health alert from officials at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services released on Friday, all six students with confirmed or probable mumps were previously fully vaccinated.
On Tuesday, UNH spokesman Erika Mantz said that college officials have not named the sorority to protect the students' identities.
“Those with confirmed or probable mumps infection are close contacts of each other and the risk to the larger community remains low,” Mantz said.
Mantz said UNH sororities are not engaging in any recruitment at this time.
“UNH Health and Wellness continues to work closely with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to prevent further spread of mumps on campus. The university is following all recommendations from the state and remains in regular contact with officials there,” Mantz said.
This is not the first time in recent years that mumps has been a concern at UNH.
An official health alert from NH DHHS dated Oct. 25, 2016, reported three cases of mumps at the Durham campus. Those cases were not directly linked and involved students and visitors to UNH.
“Despite high vaccination rates in college students, mumps outbreaks can, and have, occurred on college campuses around the country,” the 2016 alert said.
Officials at NH DHHS said on Friday that the MMR vaccine is approximately 88% effective at preventing mumps after a two-dose series. However evidence suggests decreasing vaccine effectiveness over time, which is contributing to an increasing number of mumps outbreaks nationally.
Mumps is a virus that causes an acute infection typically characterized by swelling and tenderness in one or more salivary glands. Patients may also experience a fever, headache, muscle pain and malaise.
In rare cases, the virus can cause deafness, according to state officials.
Last year more than 3,400 mumps infections were reported in the United States.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials say that between Jan. 1 and Jan. 25, 16 states reported mumps infections in 70 people.