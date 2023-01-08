Medical
The Elliot at River’s Edge Urgent Care in Manchester was voted Best Urgent Care in the 2022 New Hampshire Union Leader Readers’ Choice poll.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE PHOTO

With hospital staff and beds in short supply, medical experts are urging residents to seek timely help at the right place — which may not be the emergency room.

“Hospitals exist to serve New Hampshire residents when they need it most,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association (NHHA), in a news release. Statewide, hospitals are currently running at or above 100% capacity, at a time when demand is ballooning. “Our capacity to serve must be protected for those who need us most.”