With hospital staff and beds in short supply, medical experts are urging residents to seek timely help at the right place – which may not be the emergency room.

“Hospitals exist to serve New Hampshire residents when they need it most,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, in a press release. Statewide, hospitals are currently running at or above 100 percent capacity, at a time when demand is ballooning. “Our capacity to serve must be protected for those who need us most.”