With hospital staff and beds in short supply, medical experts are urging residents to seek timely help at the right place – which may not be the emergency room.
“Hospitals exist to serve New Hampshire residents when they need it most,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association, in a press release. Statewide, hospitals are currently running at or above 100 percent capacity, at a time when demand is ballooning. “Our capacity to serve must be protected for those who need us most.”
With COVID cases on the uptick in New Hampshire, a seasonal surge of respiratory viruses, and near-record numbers of sick children earlier this winter and fall, hospitals have been stretched to their limits and beyond. They’re now seeing more patients who require intensive or higher levels of care, according to the NHHA. Staff and beds are in short supply while more patients wait for available beds.
Patients on stretchers, waiting to be admitted, frequently line corridors in emergency departments. Rooms and beds are slower to turn over as long-term care and elderly patients wait to be discharged from hospitals to rehab centers and nursing homes. Some nursing homes in the state are running at 30 percent below capacity because they can’t find enough staff, according to hospital and nursing home authorities. On Jan. 5, 134 people were waiting for a bed at Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
Like hospitals across the state and country, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua is witnessing longer wait times in its emergency department, sometimes up to six or seven hours at peak days and times, said Dr. Josephy Leahy, chief medical officer at SNHMC -- a situation that spikes frustration and taxes patience.
“We want to take care of anyone who comes through the door and do it well,” he said.
A survey by NiceRX.com, which studies health and health care markers, found in 2020 that New Hampshire had fourth-longest life average expectancy (79), tied with Massachusetts and California, and an average emergency room wait time of 154 minutes, the 15th longest nationwide. In COVID's wake, and amidst lingering workforce shortages, health care administrators are trying to reduce the current logjam.
A statement Tuesday from the New Hampshire Hospital Association advises that people should head to hospital emergency departments for heart attacks, stroke symptoms, chest pain, uncontrolled bleeding, difficulty breathing, fainting or collapse, severe burns, trauma or injuries, and significant allergic reactions.
Stitches, strains, sprains and broken bones, back pain, cuts, burns and wounds, colds and flu symptoms, insects bites, mild allergic reactions, constipation and diarrhea can be treated at urgent care centers, according to the NHHA.
Much depends on age, complexity and underlying conditions.
“There’s so much variability, it’s challenging to make a blanket statement” that applies to everyone, Leahy said. The ultimate decision of where to go also depends on accessibility and the patient’s comfort and anxiety levels. Infants and elderly patients and people with chronic and underlying conditions are more fragile during viruses and infections.
“The ED is here for anyone with a heightened concern,” said Leahy. “Some people, rightly so, want an answer sooner. With the 24-7 availability of the emergency room, some people feel they should go there. Someone who’s feeling dizzy or having weakness, if they’re concerned they may be having a stroke, by all means head to the emergency room.”
Elliot Hospital and Elliot Health’s urgent care centers in Manchester and Bedford are seeing swelling numbers, partly because in COVID’s wake, more people are concerned about the nature of their respiratory symptoms and how serious they might turn out to be, said Dr. Matt Dayno, director of emergency medicine at Elliot Hospital.
Elliot’s emergency department is typically the busiest in the state, and patient volume is now greater than usual. The department currently treats roughly 60,000 patients annually, and the health system’s three urgent cares are seeing 40,000 to 50,000 a year.
Elliot Urgent Care at River’s Edge used to treat about 110 to 120 patients daily, Dayno said. Now that number is 200. The urgent care center at The Elliot in Bedford is seeing about 80 people a day, up from 30 during the initial weeks of the pandemic.
“We’re consistently trying to make room for all patients,” Dayno said. This requires lower-acuity patients to seek care at walk-in clinics, from their PCPs and at urgent care centers when appropriate, which helps take some pressure off the grid.
“Whether they have flu-like symptoms or a sprained ankle, we want to get patients in and out quicker and reduce contagion to other patients. The health care system has been really strained. Getting people to the right place at the right time is key. You want to get care in the right place for yourself and for the community around you. We want to continue to have space in the ED and hospital for patients who are critically ill.”
People who aren’t in respiratory distress and don’t have trouble breathing, are able to take fluids and fever reducing medications, who are not elderly or compromised by underlying conditions, are candidates for walk-in and urgent care as well as phone consults primary care providers. “First isolate and manage your symptoms at home,” Dayno said.
Chronic health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and COPD, should be monitored by primary care providers, who refer patients to urgent or emergency care when symptoms sound alarms and require immediate assessment or intervention – not an upcoming office visit.
In the past month, Leahy said, the emergency department at SNHMC “has seen the usual chest pain, belly pain and traumas.” The spike in respiratory virus that started in October in November, affecting volumes of children and adults, has finally waned. It was followed by surge in the flu.
“COVID is starting to creep up as well,” said Leahy. “It’s the gift that keeps giving.”