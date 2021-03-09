Despite the criticism of a federal watchdog agency and two New Hampshire congressional representatives, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said it feels no need to disturb the findings in a whistleblower case involving the VA hospital in Vermont.
The VA made the statement after an independent agency, the Office of Special Counsel, criticized the VA’s in-house investigation into allegations raised by four women employees at the White River Junction hospital.
The four alleged that the former chief anesthesiologist slapped two of them, dozed off at work, watched pornography on the job and streamed a news program during surgery.
“This matter was investigated by VA’s Office of the Medical Inspector and former Secretary (Robert) Wilkie signed the reports to the Office of Special Counsel containing the agency’s findings,” reads a statement issued by the Veterans Health Administration, the arm of the VA that runs the organization’s 1,200 health care facilities.
“We see no reason to disturb those findings now,” the statement reads, “but we fully support the rights of all VA whistleblowers to raise matters of concern so they can be reviewed and remedied when appropriate.”
The White River facility is located just over the New Hampshire border and services about 4,000 Granite State veterans a year, about a third of its patient load.
The OSC faulted the VA’s investigation into the complaints, saying the investigation disregarded a pattern of violent physical behavior and that the findings do not appear reasonable. The VA faulted former chief anesthesiologist Dr. Fimi Lenkovsky on only one matter -- a botched medical procedure.
The VA also provided counseling for Lenkovsky after the four reported the slaps.
He was suspended for about a month in 2018 after the four made their allegations. He returned to work and retired about four months later.
Meanwhile, the only doctor among the four whistleblowers, Dr. Jennifer Keller, was fired. She is pursuing a retaliation complaint.
On Monday, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, both Democrats who sit on their respective chambers' Veterans' Affairs committees, said the OSC findings concerned them and they planned to address it with the VA.
Andrea Amodeo-Vickery, a Manchester lawyer representing Keller, said the VA's response shows a complete lack of responsibility and accountability for the plight of the four whistleblowers.
"This is an empty and specious assertion that the VA supports the rights of Whistleblowers to raise their concerns and seek redress," she wrote in an email.