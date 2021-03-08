Prioritizing elderly people for COVID-19 vaccinations saves not only the most lives but also the most years of life, a new study suggests.
Taking age and health risks into account, the authors calculated the number of lives potentially saved by COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, Germany and South Korea and multiplied that number by the life expectancy of those vaccinated.
Patients’ risk of death from COVID-19 rises faster with age — at a rate of about 11% per year — than their remaining life expectancy falls, said study leader Joshua Goldstein of the University of California, Berkeley.
Without vaccinations, the numbers of people who would die of COVID-19 is so much higher in the oldest age groups than in younger groups that protecting the older groups actually saves more years of life, in total.
“Before this study, it was suspected that there would be some intermediate age — not too old and not too young — which would maximize the benefit of a vaccine, in terms of person years of life saved,” Goldstein said in a statement.
Instead, vaccinating a 90-year-old in the United States would save twice as many years as vaccinating a 75-year-old, and six times as many as vaccinating a 50-year-old, his team reported late last month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the USA.