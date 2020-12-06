Those who work with teens in New Hampshire say vaping's full effects remain unknown.
“If you’re in a car with kids and you’re using one of those big vape things that produces a cloud of vapor into the air, assume that that is not healthy for the kid who is strapped into the car seat in the back seat, or the kid that’s in the same room as you, or any person who is in the same room as you. People thought tobacco smoke was harmless for years,” Dana Mitchell, prevention coordinator at Dover Youth to Youth, said Friday.
Mitchell was responding to a media conference call on vaping hosted Thursday by InsideSources, which describes itself as a nonpartisan news organization.
Laurie Warnock at the Northern New England Poison Center said on Friday that e-cigarette aerosol is not yet fully understood and is likely not harmless. Warnock said it will take years, if not decades, to determine what the secondhand effect of these exposures is going to be.
Research shows that secondhand aerosol from vapes and e-cigarettes may expose bystanders to nicotine, heavy metals, ultrafine particulates, volatile organic compounds and other toxicants. A federal ban on flavored vaping products passed earlier this year exempts disposable products, leaving a loophole that some youth advocates say needs to be fixed.
Prior to the pandemic, Warnock said she spent time visiting schools presenting to students, faculty members and parents about the potential dangers of vaping.
“The effect of an addictive chemical on an adolescent brain is very different than it is on the adult brain because an adolescent brain is still forming connections so the exposure to nicotine during teen years can have long-term effects and can in fact prime the brain for other addictive behaviors later on by teaching the brain to respond to these impulses in a very rewarding way,” Warnock said.
President Donald Trump signed a new minimum-age law last December which prohibits the sale of tobacco products to anyone under 21.
Sue Centner, executive director for the Community Alliance for Teen Safety in Derry, said protecting youth from products that can harm their development and compromise their futures continues to remain important.
“Surveys conducted in 2019 indicated 40% of New Hampshire youth report they have tried vaping and nearly 25% reported regular use,” Centner said. “Removing access by youth to potentially dangerous substances must remain a priority.”
Centner agreed that the impact of COVID-19 on youth has been significant, as teens separated from their social networks and school classrooms are experiencing increased stress and anxiety.
According to officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes have been the most commonly used tobacco product among youth since 2014. After increasing between 2017 and 2019, current use of e-cigarettes went down among middle and high school students from 2019 to 2020.