May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
“Our priority is safety and keeping veterans connected to their VA care,” said Kevin Forrest, interim director, VA Manchester Healthcare System. “VA Manchester is leveraging virtual care tools and technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”
To help reduce the risk of infection at the facility, VA Manchester asks that veterans use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions.
“This will help protect veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers at VA Manchester to focus on care for veterans with the most acute needs,” a news release states.
VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:
• Telephone or video appointments: Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments and may receive care at home using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.
• Prescription refills and safety: Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.
• Mental health information and resources: VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources.
• Text message reminders: Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This application helps Veterans monitor their symptoms and can assist those who need to contact their VA facility for care. Veterans may enroll in the app at mobile.va.gov/app/annie-app-veterans