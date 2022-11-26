 Skip to main content
Veterans' mental health: 'There is help and there is hope'

Seth Gahr of Stratham is a New Hampshire State Police trooper and retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 and the Iraq War following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. He also was a New York City police officer and first responder to the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Today, as the coordinator of the State Police Peer Support Unit, he works every day to get military veterans and first responders the mental health care they need and the benefits they have earned.

New Hampshire State Trooper Seth Gahr, left, retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel after serving in Operation Deserrt Storm and the Iraq war. Also a former New York City police officer, Gahr is coordinator of the State Police Peer Support Unit.
Kevin O’Brien retired from the Air Force after suffering a back injury while deployed. He struggled for years to find the appropriate help for his physical and mental health struggles.
“Suicide is a huge indicator of the bigger picture,” says Susan Stearns of NAMI-NH. “It really is about what kind of supports and care do our veterans need.”
Dr. Brett Rusch is a psychiatrist and executive director of the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vermont.
Jamie Cummings is a service officer at the New Hampshire Office of Veterans Services.
Psychologist Barbara Van Dahlen syas mental health stressors begin almost immediately upon enlistment in the military.
Air Force veteran Kevin O’Brien has battled for years to get the physical and mental-health care he needed after being injured during his service.
Retired state police Maj. Russell Conte is the agency’s mental health and wellness coordinator. He says trained first responders know to ask whether a person in crisis is a veteran, which can open up quick access to services.

“Heads Up: A Year-Long Mental Health Awareness Journey” is financially supported in part by Dartmouth Health.

An error occurred