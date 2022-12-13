MANCHESTER — Where cosmetics were once located at the Walgreens on Valley Street, customers can now see a doctor.
This is no minute clinic, but a full primary care doctor’s office. Village Medical opened last month inside 3,400 square feet of the Walgreens Pharmacy at 606 Valley St. Village Medical offices have also opened at Walgreens in Hooksett and Nashua.
Officials from Village Medical, Walgreens and the city took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
Portsmouth-based Convenient MD, an urgent care provider, is also starting to offer primary care at its clinics in Portsmouth and Portland, Maine.
Gareth Dickens, CEO of ConvenientMD, said in a statement there should be no barriers for patients and good health. The company is expected to expand its primary care capacity next year.
“The addition of primary care provides an opportunity for us to improve access and health outcomes for patients, while reducing the costs and inefficiencies that have burdened the overall health care system for decades,” he said.
Walgreens became the first national pharmacy chain to offer such services, according to an announcement from the company in 2020.
Such services will help with a demand for primary care options for patients with many Baby Boomer doctors retiring and not enough entering the field the meet the need.
Village Medical in Manchester includes eight examination rooms with the latest technology, said Bambi Dixon, regional practice administrator, during a tour of the space. Parent company VillageMD has a goal to have half its clinics located in medically underserved areas/populations, as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We have a full lab back here and can do a lot of point of care testing — COVID and flu,” she said. “It saves a trip for our patients. We don’t send them off somewhere else to get their labs drawn.”
The space can accommodate up to four full-time providers with Dr. Jay Lorah and nurse practitioner Beena Rajagopal on board right now. Village Medical will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will eventually add weekend hours.
People can schedule appointments online or just walk-in for acute issues. CVS Minute Clinics don’t focus on prevention.
“We focus on access and making sure the docs have availability to work those patients in,” Dixon said.
Another benefit is access and communication with the Walgreens pharmacy. In most cases prescriptions can be filled in 15-20 minutes.
Some of the patients might have challenges around transportation.
“It is a one-stop shop for our patients,” Dixon said. “We work with (the pharmacy) to sync up scripts to save trips.”
The lobby of the new clinic includes modern furniture and pictures of scenes from across New Hampshire, including a covered bridge.
Patrick McCabe, regional director of operations for Massachusetts and New Hampshire, said the Hooksett location opened in June and Nashua in August.
“We are really ready to serve these communities,” he said.
Right now, 150 Walgreens across the country also feature Village Medical.
“We really want to make sure that our patients have access to care where and when it is most convenient to them so that they can live more joyful lives,,” said Doug Johnson, who is helping to oversee the projects for Walgreens.
June Trisciani, Manchester alderman at-large, thanked Village Medical for picking Manchester.
“This is a community and a part of the city that does not have a clinic like this,” she said. “You are bringing primary care where people need it most and are willing to creatively work with the different community members to deliver that care that is so greatly needed.”
Village Medical at Walgreens primary care practices in New Hampshire will create more than 80 full-time jobs and employ more than 35 “well-compensated STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)” professionals, such as physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants.